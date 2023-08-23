MP: Scindia Supporter Writes Letter With Blood Expressing Displeasure Over BJP Candidate From Bhind's Gohad Seat

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The voice of discontentment has started to arise from Gawalior-Chambal as BJP released its first list of candidates last week. BJP has fielded Lal Singh Arya from Gohad assembly seat and this has not gone well with the villagers. A large section of voters in Mau's Rupabai village has vowed not to vote for the saffron party.

On the other hand, Bhim Singh Gurjar, president of Scindia Friends Club, who lives in Aino village, allegedly wrote a letter with his blood to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, citing displeasure over ticket not being to their leader Ranveer Jatav.

He handed over this letter to Scindia at his residence Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior.

The letter stated:

"To Maharaj (As Scindia's supporters fondly address him),

The future of the party workers is in danger as BJP denied the ticket to Ranveer Jatav. He has built the party with blood and sweat. We want justice, we want Maharaj Sahib, we want Ranveer.

"We love you Maharaj" , the letter concluded.

