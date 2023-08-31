Bhopal: Residential Commissioner’s Letter About MP Bhawan’s Poor Construction Goes Viral

MP Bhawan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poor quality of construction materials, used to build MP Bhawan in Delhi inaugurated on February 2 this year, recently surfaced.

The irregularity cropped up after a two-month-old letter of residential commissioner of MP Bhawan, Pankaj Rag, went viral on Wednesday. Rag wrote the letter to principal secretary (PS) of PWD.

In the letter, Rag held National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), supervising the building, responsible for irregularities in the work.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation of the building in 2019 when he was leading the Congress government in the state.

Rag, residential commissioner of MP Bhawan in Delhi, was also holding the additional charge of Samanvay (Coordination).

He has been recently relieved of the charge of special commissioner of Coordination.

It has been handed over to principal secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami.

In the letter, Rag wrote that he had an interaction over the issue with the additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department.

Although NBCC took 7% of service charge, yet it did not work according to norms.

When the officials of MP Bhawan took over the building, they came to know that there are many irregularities in its construction.

Work specifications were not followed and material of the pipes used in the building, bathrooms, AC duct and loose electrical wiring were not up to the mark.

The contractor did not even give the feed of AC, telephone, fire fighting and electric panel.

In the letter, Rag mentioned that he had also written to PS of PWD to set up a committee to inquire into the case.

According to sources, PWD has started an inquiry into the case. Nevertheless, the letter may increase problems for the government before the election.

PWD sets up probe panel

After receiving the letter from residential commissioner Pankaj Rag, PWD has set up an inquiry committee headed by its secretary RK Mehra.

The other members of the panel are chief engineer SL Suryawanshi, executive engineer Rajesh Dubey and assistant engineer Brajesh Manjhe. The committee will soon submit its report.