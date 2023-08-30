Bhopal: Dalai Lama’s Autobiography Added To SVL Collection

14th Dalai Lama |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dalai Lama’s autobiography, My Land and My People, is among the books that were added to collection of Swami Vivekanand Library in the city this week. In all, 10 titles have been added to the library’s collection on demand made by members.

The books include fiction, non-fiction and autobiographical books. Other books added to the collection include The Essential UR Ananthamurthy by N Manu Chakravarthy and Chandan Gowda, a five-part compendium of select fictional and non-fictional works, poetry, and autobiographical writings from one of India's most illustrious and outspoken writers. Others are Sido Kanhu, The Santhal Hul, Bharat's First War of Independence by Tuhin Sinha. Sido had led a rebellion against British in Santhal Pargana years before 1857 revolt.

Then, there is Find Your Why by Simon Sinek, which is a guide to unlocking your potential, India Rising: Memoir of a Scientist authored by R Chidambaram and Suresh Gangotra, which looks at the life of one of India’s foremost physicists Dr R Chidambaram, who served as principal scientific advisor to Government of India. Dennis Dalton's Indian Ideas of Freedom is also there, which deals with how some of India's greatest modern thinkers conceptualised the idea of freedom.

Among other books are The Blazing World: A New History of Revolutionary England by Jonathan Healey, Nuts and Bolts by Roma Agarwal, and he Indian Penal Code by Ratanlal and Dhirajlal.