Bhopal: Man Moves Court As Sons Upload Video Of Him Scolded By Mother

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man staying in Kolar filed a defamation case against his two sons after they uploaded a video of him being scolded by his 94-year-old mother over some issue, police said on Wednesday.

According to investigating officer (IO) Santram Khanna, complainant, 72, lives with his 94-year-old mother, two sons and other family members in Kolar. He is a social worker and owns several properties, IO Khanna added.

In September 2022, his mother scolded him over some issue. During this, his sons, who live on the ground floor of the house, recorded a video of the incident. They uploaded it online later and circulated it in various groups. When the issue came to man’s notice, he was hurt and approached the court regarding this.

The court, after hearing his plea, directed Kolar police to register a complaint against both the sons. The Kolar police have registered a case. No arrests have been made in the case so far, IO Khanna said.

