Bhopal: Man Dies After Vehicle Rams Into Cow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man hailing from Raisen, who was employed in Bhopal, died few days after he had met with an accident near Rangmahal square, the police said.

The police added that the man’s bike had hit a cow sitting in the middle of the road following which he fell from the vehicle and received severe injuries.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said deceased was Romi Khan (32) who was a native of Raisen and was employed at a private firm in Bhopal. On Saturday night, he was heading towards Jawahar Chowk. As he reached near Rangmahal square, he failed to notice a cow sitting in the middle of the road and dashed into it. He fell from his bike and sustained grievous injuries, after which he was rushed to the hospital.

After undergoing treatment for three days, Khan succumbed to injuries and died on Tuesday, SHO Raghuwanshi said. His relatives live in Badi town of Raisen, the police said.