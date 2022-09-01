e-Paper Get App

Shekhawati University BA Final 2022 Result out at shekhauniexam.in; Know more here

Shekhawati University, Sikar, declared the results for the BA final exam today.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Shekhawati University BA Final 2022 Result out at shekhauniexam.in | Pixabay

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University, Sikar declared the results for the BA final exam. Candidates can download the result on the official website- shekhauniexam.in, by entering their roll number.

Here's how to check Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022:

  1. Open the official website- shekhauniexam.in.

  2. Select the BA final year exam result link.

  3. Enter and submit your roll number.

  4. BA Part III exam result will be displayed on your screen.

  5. Download the result and get a hard copy for further use.

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University in Sikar offers a number of programs in Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams.

Read Also
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Application last date today; Here's what you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationShekhawati University BA Final 2022 Result out at shekhauniexam.in; Know more here

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka seer row: Lookout notice issued against rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Karnataka seer row: Lookout notice issued against rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

MNS Gundagardi caught on camera: Party leader pushes and slaps elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura

MNS Gundagardi caught on camera: Party leader pushes and slaps elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

Attacks on Christians: SC orders MHA to obtain verification reports from 8 states

Attacks on Christians: SC orders MHA to obtain verification reports from 8 states