Shekhawati University BA Final 2022 Result out at shekhauniexam.in; Know more here

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University, Sikar declared the results for the BA final exam. Candidates can download the result on the official website- shekhauniexam.in, by entering their roll number.
Here's how to check Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022:
Open the official website- shekhauniexam.in.
Select the BA final year exam result link.
Enter and submit your roll number.
BA Part III exam result will be displayed on your screen.
Download the result and get a hard copy for further use.
The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University in Sikar offers a number of programs in Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)