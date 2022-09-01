Shekhawati University BA Final 2022 Result out at shekhauniexam.in; Know more here

Shekhawati University BA Final 2022 Result out at shekhauniexam.in | Pixabay

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University, Sikar declared the results for the BA final exam. Candidates can download the result on the official website- shekhauniexam.in, by entering their roll number.

Here's how to check Shekhawati University BA Final Result 2022:

Open the official website- shekhauniexam.in. Select the BA final year exam result link. Enter and submit your roll number. BA Part III exam result will be displayed on your screen. Download the result and get a hard copy for further use.

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Shekhawati University in Sikar offers a number of programs in Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams.