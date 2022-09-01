SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Application last date today; Here's what you need to know |

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha announced that it will accept the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus 3 2022 application form till 11:45 pm today, September 1. Candidates can apply for the same through the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Here's the list of documents required for the application process:

3 passport size photographs

Conduct certificate

Migration certificate (if any)

School or college leaving certificate

Class 10 certificate to verify date of birth

Marksheet of Higher Secondary Examination

Pass certificate

Category certificate (if any)

Certificate in respect of weightage (if any)

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 first merit list for students will be declared on September 7. The plus 3 admission will take place in three phases - phase 1, phase 2, and spot admission round.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website – samsodisha.gov.in. Select on +3 under Higher Education section. Go to student login. Register once you are done filling in the required credentials. Fill the application form and then click on submit. The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission application form will be shown on your screen. Download the application form and get a hard copy for future use.

Read Also MHT CET 2022 answer key today; Know more here