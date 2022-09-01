Representational image | MHT CET 2022 answer key today; Know more here | IStock images

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is going to release the answer key for the PCM and PCB groups today, September 1. Candidates can download the answer key, using their login credentials, on the official website- mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key. The process is chargeable by Rs. 800 for the general category and Rs. 600 for the reserved categories.

Here's how to download MHT CET Answer Key 2022:

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Select the MHT CET answer key download link on the homepage. Enter and submit your application number and date of birth. MHT CET 2022 answer key will be shown on your screen. Download the answer key, and get a hard copy for further use.

MHT CET result 2022 will be declared by September 15.