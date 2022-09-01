e-Paper Get App

MHT CET 2022 answer key today; Know more here

Provisional answer key of MHT-CET is going to be released today.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | MHT CET 2022 answer key today; Know more here | IStock images

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is going to release the answer key for the PCM and PCB groups today, September 1. Candidates can download the answer key, using their login credentials, on the official website- mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections against the MHT CET 2022 provisional answer key. The process is chargeable by Rs. 800 for the general category and Rs. 600 for the reserved categories.

Here's how to download MHT CET Answer Key 2022:

  1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Select the MHT CET answer key download link on the homepage.

  3. Enter and submit your application number and date of birth.

  4. MHT CET 2022 answer key will be shown on your screen.

  5. Download the answer key, and get a hard copy for further use.

MHT CET result 2022 will be declared by September 15.

Read Also
MHT CET 2022 releases PCB, PCM Re-exams admit card; Learn to download
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMHT CET 2022 answer key today; Know more here

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka seer row: Lookout notice issued against rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Karnataka seer row: Lookout notice issued against rape-accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

MNS Gundagardi caught on camera: Party leader pushes and slaps elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura

MNS Gundagardi caught on camera: Party leader pushes and slaps elderly woman in Mumbai's Kamathipura

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

Attacks on Christians: SC orders MHA to obtain verification reports from 8 states

Attacks on Christians: SC orders MHA to obtain verification reports from 8 states