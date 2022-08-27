e-Paper Get App

MHT CET 2022 releases PCB, PCM Re-exams admit card; Learn to download

A registered applicant must submit both their application number and date of birth to access their hall ticket

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

The admit card for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 re-examinations has been made available by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The MHT CET re-examinations for the PCM and PCB group will take place on August 29, 2022, according to the official notification.

Visit the official website, mahacet.org, to download the hall ticket to take the PCM and PCB re-examinations. A registered applicant must submit both their application number and date of birth to access their hall ticket.

“Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the ReExamination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination,” stated the official notification.

Learn how to download the MHTCET Admit card

  • Visit mahacet.org to see the official webpage.

  • Click the link to the admit card download on the homepage.

  • Enter your login information, including your application number and birthdate.

  • On the screen, your MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will be visible.

  • Take a printout of your admit card after downloading it for your records.

Read Also
CAT 2022: learn exam date, paper pattern and more
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMHT CET 2022 releases PCB, PCM Re-exams admit card; Learn to download

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age in all state...

Maharashtra govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age in all state...

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Palghar: ZP chiefs must be given full powers for district planning, says Congress leader Mani...

Palghar: ZP chiefs must be given full powers for district planning, says Congress leader Mani...

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know Schedule, Format, Teams, Venue

Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know Schedule, Format, Teams, Venue

'I was feeling mentally down': Virat Kohli on effect of his poor run of form ahead of Asia Cup 2022

'I was feeling mentally down': Virat Kohli on effect of his poor run of form ahead of Asia Cup 2022