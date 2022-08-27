MHT CET 2022 releases PCB, PCM Re-exams admit card; Learn to download

The admit card for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 re-examinations has been made available by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The MHT CET re-examinations for the PCM and PCB group will take place on August 29, 2022, according to the official notification.

Visit the official website, mahacet.org, to download the hall ticket to take the PCM and PCB re-examinations. A registered applicant must submit both their application number and date of birth to access their hall ticket.

“Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the ReExamination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination,” stated the official notification.

Learn how to download the MHTCET Admit card

Visit mahacet.org to see the official webpage.

Click the link to the admit card download on the homepage.

Enter your login information, including your application number and birthdate.

On the screen, your MHT CET 2022 hall ticket will be visible.

Take a printout of your admit card after downloading it for your records.