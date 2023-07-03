Sharad Pawar's Daughter Supriya Sule Went To This US University

Supriya Sule | FPJ

The politics of Maharashtra took a major turn yesterday when some MLA's of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) including Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal joined hands with Shinde-Fadnavis government and rallying behind was Praful Patel -the so-called architect as per media reports. Reacting to this coalition NCP's MP and Ajit Pawar's cousin, Supriya Sule said the party will analyse the reasons behind the crisis that unfolded the day before. She added that the party will work with renewed vigour to strengthen the organisation and for the welfare of the state and the country.

Supriya Sule is the daughter of the NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar, She is currently a Lok Sabha Member from Baramati constituency in Maharashtra. Previously, she served as the Rajya Sabha MP from 2006 to 2009.

Supriya Sule's Education

The NCP Leader completed her graduation from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, achieving a B.Sc. degree in microbiology. Later Sule married Sadanand Bhalchandra in 1991. Thereafter they went to the US and spent some time in California.

While the MP from Baramati was in US she studied water pollution at the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2011, Supriya Sule launched a statewide campaign against female foeticide. She has been honored with Mumbai Women of the Decade Achievers Award by All Ladies League for social service.

In 2012, under the leadership of Sule, the wing named Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress was formed to give platform to young girls in politics. For past several months, several rallies have been organised all over Maharashtra which focused on female fetus abortion, dowry system and women empowerment in general.

Supriya Sule is known for her exemplary parliamentary engagement as a member of the Lok Sabha, with her emerging as one of the Best Performers In Lok Sabha on multiple occasions.