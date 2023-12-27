Schools In Northern India Braces for Extended Winter Breaks Amid Cold Waves & Fog; State Wise List Here

Delhi: Parts of Delhi engulfed in fog as cold-wave continues, visuals from Delhi-Noida border. | ANI

The northern regions of India, including Jammu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and others, have been facing extended periods of cold waves and dense fog. The Indian Meteorological Department has cautioned about the possible health impacts of the low temperatures on the people. In light of these circumstances, officials have announced winter breaks in these areas.

Here is the list of states who have started winter vacations in different parts of India:

JAMMU

In Jammu, the winter holiday for students up to 8th grade started on December 11 and will continue until February 29.

For students in grades 9 to 12, the holiday began on December 18 and spans until February 29.

The Jammu Directorate of School Education has released notice about the plans for winter breaks, emphasizing the importance of being adaptable in response to shifting weather conditions.

DELHI

The winter break is set for January 1-6, 2024. Earlier Delhi schools had to unexpectedly shut down because of high pollution levels from November 9 to 18.

PUNJAB

Punjab has updated its schedule for the winter break, with schools scheduled to be closed from December 24 to 31, 2023.

The reopening is set for January 1, 2024, but closures may be reconsidered if cold wave conditions worsen.

HARYANA

Government and private schools in Haryana, including those affiliated with the Haryana board, CBSE, and ICSE, will be shut from January 1 to 15, 2024.

UTTAR PRADESH

Uttar Pradesh has announced a winter break for 15 days, commencing from December 31, 2023, to January 14, 2024, with the option of extending it if the current weather conditions continue.

RAJASTHAN

The winter vacation in Rajasthan started on December 25 and is scheduled to last until January 5, 2024. Like in other parts, there is a possibility of extending the break depending on the changing weather conditions.

JHARKHAND

Jharkhand has issued an order for the closure of schools from December 26 to 31 for the winter break. The closure may be extended if the prevailing weather conditions do not improve.