Winter Vacation: Haryana Shuts Schools From Jan 1-15 Due To Intense Cold

All public and private schools in the state of Haryana will be closed during the winter vacation, according to the state government. The information indicates that schools will be closed from January 1 to January 15, 2024. The Haryana Chief Minister's Office published a notice about it on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

The notification states that on January 16, 2024, all public and private schools will reopen. Additionally, schools have been asked by the chief minister's office to make sure that the schedule is followed.

The tweet reads, 'In view of the increasing cold, the Haryana government has announced winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2024. During this period all schools will remain closed.'

हरियाणा सरकार ने बढ़ती सर्दी को देखते हुए राज्य के सभी सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूलों में 1 जनवरी से 15 जनवरी, 2024 तक शीतकालीन अवकाश की घोषणा की है।



इस दौरान सभी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे।

In light of the state's current cold wave, the decision to close the schools has been made.

Jharkhand schools also closed

Earlier, according to a notice released on Thursday, all government and private schools in Jharkhand would be closed from December 26 to December 31 due to a cold wave-like situation in the state.

The notice allowed schools to remain open for class 11 and 12. Considering the secondary and upper secondary board exams, the involved schools may hold classes from grades 10 to 12 as needed.