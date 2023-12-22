Jharkhand Schools Closed Due To Cold Wave

Representative Image |

A notification issued on Thursday stated that due to a cold wave-like situation in the state, all government and private schools in Jharkhand will be suspended from December 26 to December 31.

A notice from the department of school education and literacy stated. "Due to the growing impact of the cold wave in the state, all government, non-government aided/unaided, minority schools, and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from December 26 to December 31," it stated.

The concerned schools may conduct classes from classes 10 to 12 as per the requirement, keeping in mind the secondary and higher secondary board examinations.

Low temperature in state

On Wednesday night, the lowest temperature varied from 7 to 11 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature in the state was 6.6 degrees Celsius in Garhwa and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Daltonganj. 10.4 degrees Celsius was the lowest recorded temperature in Ranchi, the state capital. Bokaro recorded 8.5 degrees, Chaibasa 8.6 degrees, Jamshedpur 10.7 degrees, and Ramgarh 8.5 degrees.

Delhi school's winter vacation curtailed

On the other hand, Delhi's schools will have a winter break starting on January 1, 2024. The Delhi government's Directorate of Education announced in a circular that the winter break for the 2023–2024 school year will start on January 1 and end on January 6, 2024.

Due to the shutdown in November brought on by the national capital's increased pollution levels, the previously scheduled 15-day winter vacation has been shortened.