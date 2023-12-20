Jharkhand HC Allows CTET, TET Candidates From Other States To Apply For The Teacher Appointment Process

Representational image | PTI

The Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court has issued a directive offering respite to candidates who have successfully passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in other states. As per the court order, these candidates will now find a place in the teacher appointment process within the state of Jharkhand.

Conditions Apply: Three-Year Window for Jharkhand TET

According to Jargan reports, while extending this privilege, the court has set a significant condition. It mandates that individuals who have passed the CTET and TET exams from other states must successfully clear the Jharkhand TET exam within three years of assuming their teaching positions.

Annual TET Examinations: A State Government Responsibility

The court has put the onus on the state government, directing them to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination annually. This annual requirement ensures a consistent opportunity for out-of-state candidates to fulfill the condition set by the court.

In a considerate move, the court has also stated that candidates failing to pass the Jharkhand TET exam within the stipulated three-year period would be exempt from this requirement. This exemption is contingent upon the state government's failure to conduct the Jharkhand TET exam during that specific time frame.

This decision comes as a response to the absence of Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) exams since 2016, despite ongoing recruitment drives for teaching positions by the state government. A petition filed in the high court highlighted the injustice faced by numerous candidates who were being denied the opportunity to participate in the teacher appointment process.