Calcutta High Court Denies Plea To Reschedule TET Exam Coincide With Gita Chanting Event

Calcutta High Court | Government of West Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has unequivocally rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a rescheduling of the West Bengal Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), originally slated for December 24. The PIL was grounded on the contention that the TET date clashed with a 'Gita Chanting' event, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Court holds ground amid examination centres disparity

According to The Hindu reports, a Division Bench, featuring Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, maintained that the sought-after directions in the PIL were beyond its purview. Notably, the court underscored that the examination would unfold across 773 centres in the state, with merely five in Kolkata. Significantly, none of these centres are in close proximity to the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata's Maidan area, where the 'Gita Chanting' spectacle is set to unfold.

Governmental shifts and court's adjudication

The petitioners, including Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh and a student, argued that the TET exam date underwent a shift from December 10 to December 24 by the State government. However, the court emphasized that decisions regarding examination dates fall within the prerogative of educational authorities and relevant boards.

While acknowledging the petitioner's argument concerning the student's location in Paschim Bardhaman, unaffected by the event in Kolkata, the court issued directives to ensure smooth vehicular traffic flow on December 24.

Political ripples surrounding 'Gita Chanting' event

The 'Ek Lokho Konthe Gita Path' (Chanting of Bhagavad Gita by one lakh people) event, aimed at setting a world record for Gita chanting, has stirred political circles. Held months before the Lok Sabha election, the event is expected to feature Prime Minister Modi and Shankaracharya Sadananda Saraswati of Dwarka.