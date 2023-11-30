NIT Srinagar Declares Winter Vacation NIT Srinagar Following Protests Over Student’s 'Offensive' Social Media Post | File

In middle of the ongoing semester exams the National Institute of Technology (NIT) -Srinagar on Thursday declared winter vacation. As per the reports the students have also been asked to vacate hostels with immediate effect.

The Dean of Students Welfare issued a circular which reads, "Pursuant to declaration of Winter Vacation for students w.e.f 30.11.2023 vide Order No. 60 of 2023 issued under endorsement No. NITS/R/23/600 dated 30.11.2023 all hostel boarders (Boys and girls) are instructed to vacate the hostels with immediate effect."

"This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority" it added.

In a separate order, the registrar said that Phd and PG students can resume their work from 15th December, 2023.

circular by NIT-Srinagar

Decision came after a controversial social media post

The decision to declare winter vacations came following an "inflammatory" social media post by non-local student. Protests were held by local students of NIT on Tuesday. They have made allegations that non-local Hindu student posted a inflammatory story on social media.

Students locked both the entrances to the college and raised slogans against the social media post alleging that it hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

'Holds respect for Prophet Muhammad': J&K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain to ANI said, "J&K Police holds the respect for Prophet Muhammad in the highest regard and under no circumstances will we let this get hurt"

"J&K Police will carry out its duties very responsibly...Trust us, just like we registered the case immediately, we will bring this to its logical conclusion. Don't let other elements jump into this on the pretext of this", added Swain.

#WATCH | NIT Srinagar students' protest against social media post on Prophet Muhammad | J&K DGP RR Swain says, "...J&K Police holds the respect for Prophet Muhammad in the highest regard and under no circumstances will we let this get hurt...J&K Police will carry out its duties… pic.twitter.com/ZWsdqCbTHz — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023