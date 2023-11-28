 NIT Srinagar Students Protest Against 'Inflammatory' Post By Non-Local Resident
NIT Srinagar Students Protest Against 'Inflammatory' Post By Non-Local Resident

College authorities have sent the non-local student home on leave while the protesting students demanded stringent action against him by the authorities.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
NIT Srinagar Students Protest Against 'Inflammatory' Post By Non-Local Resident | File

Srinagar: Protests were held on Tuesday by local students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar city against an "inflammatory" social media post by a non-local student.

Local students of NIT locked both the entrances to the college and raised slogans against the social media post by a non-local student which, they said, has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Police is trying to pacifying the protesting students while the college authorities said they are contemplating appropriate action against the non-local student.

