J&K: Govt Announces Winter Vacations For Kashmir Schools In Phased Manner; Know Dates Here

Representational Image |

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has announced winter vacations in a phased manner for educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley. The decision comes as a response to the prevailing severe cold conditions in the region and is designed to provide respite to both students and staff.

Winter break schedule

For students up to the 8th standard, winter vacations are scheduled to commence from November 28, 2023, extending through February 29, 2024. Subsequently, for students in classes 8th to 12th standard, the winter break will be observed from December 11, 2023, to February 29, 2024. This measured approach ensures an extended break for younger students and a slightly shortened period for those in higher classes.

This decision to declare winter vacations follows earlier appeals made by various parents and the Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) to DSEK. The PSAJK had urged authorities to consider the severe cold weather conditions and announce a winter break for schools across the valley.

Response to the appeals

In response to these appeals, the Divisional Commissioner assured that winter vacations would be announced soon, taking into account the chilling temperatures in Kashmir. This proactive step from the authorities is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of students and staff, acknowledging the need for a break during the harsh winter months.

The order specifies that teaching staff is expected to report back to their respective schools on February 21, 2024. The announcement reflects a thoughtful approach by education authorities in addressing the concerns raised by parents and the PSAJK, prioritising the safety and comfort of students during the winter season.