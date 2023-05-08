 Schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban closed for students up to Class 8 due to heavy rains
Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban after the upper reaches of the districts received fresh snowfall overnight.

PTIUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban closed for students up to Class 8 due to heavy rains. | Representative Image.

Jammu: All schools for students up to class 8 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban were closed on Monday due to heavy rains in the district, officials said.

According to reports, the upper reaches of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban also received fresh snowfall. "All schools, both government and private, up to the middle level (Class 8) in Ramban district shall remain closed today in view of heavy rains," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam.

However, exams, if any, shall be held as per schedule, he said. Cold wave conditions gripped parts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban after the upper reaches of the districts received fresh snowfall overnight, reports said.

