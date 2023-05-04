Jammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway | Twitter

Indian Army chopper carrying three pilots crashed near Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. The Army ALH Dhruv, according to reports, crashed at Machna between Marwah and Dachhan area of the Kishtawar district.

A report in news agency ANI cited army officials saying that the three people on board have sustained injuries but are safe.

"An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details awaited," ANI tweeted quoting Army Officials.

Reports also suggested that the rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. SSP Khalil Poswal of Kishtwar was quoted saying that the spot of the accident has no mobile phone connectivity since its a remote and hilly area.

This is breaking news, more details awaited