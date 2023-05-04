 Jammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway

Jammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway

A report in news agency ANI cited army officials saying that the three people on board have sustained injuries but are safe.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Jammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway | Twitter

Indian Army chopper carrying three pilots crashed near Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. The Army ALH Dhruv, according to reports, crashed at Machna between Marwah and Dachhan area of the Kishtawar district.

A report in news agency ANI cited army officials saying that the three people on board have sustained injuries but are safe.

"An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details awaited," ANI tweeted quoting Army Officials.

Reports also suggested that the rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. SSP Khalil Poswal of Kishtwar was quoted saying that the spot of the accident has no mobile phone connectivity since its a remote and hilly area.

This is breaking news, more details awaited

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Will return all medals won', says Vinesh Phogat after being manhandled by Delhi...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Will return all medals won', says Vinesh Phogat after being manhandled by Delhi...

Jammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway

Jammu & Kashmir: Army ALH Dhruv, carrying 3, crashes near Kishtawar; rescue operations underway

Chhattisgarh: 10 of a family die in tragic road accident on Kanker National Highway

Chhattisgarh: 10 of a family die in tragic road accident on Kanker National Highway

'No plans to ban Bajrang Dal': Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily on Congress manifesto

'No plans to ban Bajrang Dal': Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily on Congress manifesto

Manipur violence: Internet suspended across northeastern state for 5 days following fresh clashes

Manipur violence: Internet suspended across northeastern state for 5 days following fresh clashes