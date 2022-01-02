Major mishap averted as Indian Army chopper makes emergency landing in Haryana's Jind; all personnel safe

An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency but safe landing in Haryana's Jind district on Sunday averting a major mishap. The helicopter took off from Bhatinda in Punjab going towards Delhi.

The chopper was carrying three army personnel on board including the pilot and landed at Jajanwala village of Narwana town.

All three were reported to be safe.

“The Army helicopter, which was flying from Bathinda in Punjab to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jajanwala village in Jind district,” Inspector Rajesh Kumar told PTI over the phone from Jind.

Asked about the reason for the emergency landing, he said, “There could be some technical issue, but Army authorities can speak on this”.

The emergency landing was made due to a technical glitch which is being repaired and it will be flown back to Bhatinda, news agency ANI reported saying Indian Army.

"Army's ALH Dhruv makes an emergency landing in Haryana’s Jind due to a technical fault. Chopper was on its way from Bathinda to Delhi. The chopper has now been repaired and it has flown back to Bathinda. The chopper landed back in Bathinda at 5:30 pm," ANI quoted saying Indian Army Officials.

(with agency inputs)

