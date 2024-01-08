Schools In Chandigarh Closed for Classes Up To 8th Standard Due to Bad Weather | File (representational pic)

Schools in Chandigarh for students up to class 8 in will remain closed until January 13 due to the current weather conditions in the union territory. The decision came made to amend the previous order, and no physical classes will be held in government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in Chandigarh from January 8 to January 13.

This announcement was made by the Director of School Education in view of the bad weather conditions in the union territory (UT).

However the physical classes will continue for classes 9-12 in all government, government-aided and recognised private schools of Chandigarh.

The department had on Saturday ordered that schools would not open before 9:30 am and close no later than 3 pm. However, online classes can be continued, the order added.

What's the order?

The order by the director of school education reads, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the order dated 6.1.2024 is amended to the extended to the extend that there will be no classes, in physical mode, upto Class 8 in any Government, Government-aided and Recognised Private Schools of Chandigarh till 13th January."

The order further stated that for class 9th to 12th in all schools in Chandigarh the school timing shall be in terms of the order dated 6.1.2024.

However the schools have been asked to regulate the timings for their staff accordingly and must inform all concerned.

There will be no classes, in physical mode, upto Class 8 in any Government, Government-aided and Recognised Private Schools of Chandigarh till 13th January: Director School Education, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/4TZ6ERXUES — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Punjab Govt came with similar order

The Punjab government issued a similar order for schools yesterday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that schools in Punjab will have a winter break starting from Monday until January 18 because of the severe cold weather in the state.

Previously, the winter break for schools in Punjab was scheduled from December 14 to 31, 2023.

The CM of the Punjab, Bhagwant Singh Mann in a X post said, "Keeping in view the severe cold, it has been decided to have a holiday from January 8 to January 14 in all the government and private schools of Punjab up to class 10."