Chandigarh: Teacher Stores Fodder In A State-Run School, Suspended

A primary school teacher in Haryana's Jhajjar district stored fodder in the government school's classroom. According to the official information the teacher had decided to 'utiise' an empty classroom as he had no place at home to store the fodder.

This situation came to highlight of authorities only when a team of government officials from Jhajjar district administration reached the Government Primary School (GPS), Bajitpur, Jhajjar in connection with the panchayat bypolls.

When this matter was reported to the senior officials the district admi nitration and local officials of the education department, it was found in Vedpal. A junior basic training (JBT) teacher working at the Bajitpur school had stored fodder in the school. It was found that he had purchased fodder in excess and stored it at the school.

When the videos of fodder in the school went viral in the social media on Friday, the Haryana Education Department sought a report from the Jhajjar district administration.

Finally, the Jhajjar district elementary education officer (DEEO) issued orders to suspend the teacher. "Vedpal BJT, Bajitpur, Jhajjar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, having committed misconduct of mal-administration and insubordination," the order issued by the Jhajjar DEEO said.

According to a few sources, teachers had been using the school building for his personal purpose for a long time due to his clout in the area. A formal department inquiry into the matter will also be initiated against the teacher in the following week.