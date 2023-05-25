Haryana: 113 high schools to be upgraded across state after CM Khattar's nod

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | ANI Photo

Chandigarh: Fulfilling the state 2023-24 budget announcement, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to upgrade 113 high schools to senior secondary schools across the state.

An official spokesperson said on Thursday that other schools would also be upgraded in a phased manner after upgradation of these schools in the first phase by giving exemptions or relaxation in the rules by the state government. The spokesperson said that all schools across the state which comprised 80 or more students in class 9 and 10, had one acre or more land being available and the nearest senior secondary school being at a distance of 3 kilometres or more would be upgraded.

These 113 high schools are in 64 blocks of 20 districts which would be upgraded to senior secondary schools soon.

These included 13 schools in Sirsa district, 11 in Karnal, and 10 schools each in Jind and Hisar districts. Eight schools each in Palwal, Gurugram and Fatehabad districts will be upgraded.

Schools to be established under PM-SHRI

The spokesperson said that with the efforts of the chief minister, the schools under Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme would be established in the state to raise the level of education. The PM-SHRI is a Centrally sponsored scheme for the development of schools, which is envisaged as model schools meeting the needs of 21st century education.

Meanwhile, two schools - one senior secondary school and one primary school – would be opened in every block across the state and these would be developed as PM-SHRI Model Sanskriti Schools, he added.