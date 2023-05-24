Haryana: State to co-host 'Videsh Sampark Programme' with MEA

Haryana: State co-hosts 'Videsh Sampark Programme' with MEA | File pic

Chandigarh: The Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD) of Haryana will co-host the "Videsh Sampark Programme" in Panchkula, on Thursday, with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to an official release, the said programme is an initiative of the MEA, Government of India, aimed at enhancing diaspora engagements and creating a partnership with state governments to address diaspora-related issues.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and the Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) from MEA, Ausaf Sayeed, will co-chair the meeting.

Read Also Haryana Government to bring policy to stop arbitrary sale of school books

Agenda of the programme

Senior officials from MEA and the state government will participate in the programmes and conference, during which the MEA will engage in an in-depth dialogue to enhance awareness among stakeholders and officials of the Haryana government about programmes, schemes, and initiatives launched by the ministry regarding consular and passport services, engagement with overseas Indians, and the welfare and protection of overseas Indians.

The release added that the programme will provide an opportunity to brainstorm how the Haryana government and ministry can strengthen ongoing cooperation to address issues and problems related to these areas, streamline procedures, and share best practices.

Senior officials from the MEA will conduct various sessions related to diaspora engagement, skill enhancement and workers' welfare, protection of overseas Indians, discussion on passport services, safe and legal migration, etc.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state FCD has developed the Haryana Overseas Placement Cell to provide overseas opportunities to the youth of Haryana. The FCD regularly hosts meetings with the Haryanvi Diaspora to facilitate video-conferencing for non-resident Haryanvis' participation in the state's growth and address their issues. It is also working closely with MEA, recruiting agents, overseas employers, and other relevant departments from Haryana.