Winter Vacation Extended For Jammu Summer Zone Schools By J-K Government

Winter Vacation Extended Jor Jammu Summer Zone Schools By J-K Government | Representative Image

In a proactive move, the government has announced a two-day extension of the winter vacation for schools in the Jammu Summer Zone, taking into consideration the current inclement weather conditions. The official statement released on Thursday outlined the decision, underscoring the priority given to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Adherence to schedule non-negotiable

An order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu, explicitly stated that the extended vacation period, now stretching until January 6, 2024, is applicable to both government and private recognized schools within the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. The directive also warned of repercussions for any lapses on the part of the Head of Schools or teaching staff in adhering to the revised schedule.

"The winter vacation is hereby extended up to January 6, 2024, in respect of all government and private recognized schools falling in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division, in view of inclement weather conditions. Any default on the part of the Head of the Schools or teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules," read the official order.

This extension serves as a precautionary measure, ensuring the safety and well-being of the school community during the winter season.

(Inputs from ANI)