 Winter Vacation Extended For Jammu Summer Zone Schools By J-K Government
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWinter Vacation Extended For Jammu Summer Zone Schools By J-K Government

Winter Vacation Extended For Jammu Summer Zone Schools By J-K Government

In response to challenging weather conditions, Jammu's Summer Zone schools extend winter vacation by two days, up to January 6, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Winter Vacation Extended Jor Jammu Summer Zone Schools By J-K Government | Representative Image

In a proactive move, the government has announced a two-day extension of the winter vacation for schools in the Jammu Summer Zone, taking into consideration the current inclement weather conditions. The official statement released on Thursday outlined the decision, underscoring the priority given to the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Adherence to schedule non-negotiable

An order issued by the Director of School Education, Jammu, explicitly stated that the extended vacation period, now stretching until January 6, 2024, is applicable to both government and private recognized schools within the Summer Zone of Jammu Division. The directive also warned of repercussions for any lapses on the part of the Head of Schools or teaching staff in adhering to the revised schedule.

"The winter vacation is hereby extended up to January 6, 2024, in respect of all government and private recognized schools falling in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division, in view of inclement weather conditions. Any default on the part of the Head of the Schools or teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under Rules," read the official order.

This extension serves as a precautionary measure, ensuring the safety and well-being of the school community during the winter season.

(Inputs from ANI)

Read Also
Jammu And Kashmir: Schools Remain Shut Due To Rainfall
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

9 Foreign Students Pass Pune University's PhD Entrance Exam

9 Foreign Students Pass Pune University's PhD Entrance Exam

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College To Become Fully Co-Ed Next Academic Year

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College To Become Fully Co-Ed Next Academic Year

SEED 2024 Admit Card Release: Download Details Announced

SEED 2024 Admit Card Release: Download Details Announced

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today

MP Board Class 5 & Class 8 Exams From March 6; Check Time Table Here

MP Board Class 5 & Class 8 Exams From March 6; Check Time Table Here