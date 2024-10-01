SBI PO Notification 2024: Probationary Officers Recruitment Notification To Be Out Soon, Check Here

SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the notification for SBI PO 2024. Based on previous trends, it is expected to be issued any day this month. Once available, candidates can check and download the SBI PO Notification 2024 at sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

In the past two years, SBI PO notifications were released in September, with registrations starting in the same month. In 2023, the notification was published on September 6, followed by the application window opening on September 7. In 2022, the notice was released on September 21, with applications starting on September 22. The SBI PO recruitment drive in 2023 aimed to fill 2,000 vacancies, while in 2022, it targeted 1,673 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the central government.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of the specified cut-off date mentioned in the notification. Age relaxation will be provided for candidates from reserved categories.

Application Fee

Based on last year’s data, the SBI PO application fee is expected to be Rs 750 for general, EWS, and OBC category candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD category candidates are likely to be exempt from the fee.

How to Apply

Visit the official website—sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Click on ‘Current Openings.’

Select the link ‘SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Apply Online.’

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and click the submit button.

Download the SBI PO 2024 confirmation page and print it for future reference.