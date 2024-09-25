 Vacancies Cut By 23,723 Positions For Railway RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Candidates Express Disappointment
Vacancies Cut By 23,723 Positions For Railway RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Candidates Express Disappointment

Vacancies Cut By 23,723 Positions For Railway RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Candidates Express Disappointment

Netizens called out the Railway for opening low vacancies this year in comparison to 2019 and called it extremely unfair.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), one of the most anticipated recruitments. Registration is done on the RRB Online website at rrbapply.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will fill 11,558 vacancies through its upcoming recruitment drive.

The application process for Graduate Posts (CEN 05/2024) commenced on September 15 and will end on October 13, 2024, while the application process for Undergraduate Posts (CEN 06/2024) commenced from September 21 and will end on October 20, 2024.

However, concerns have been raised on social media about the decreased openings this year. Netizens called out the Railway for opening low vacancies this year in comparison to 2019 and called it extremely unfair. They have also demanded the railways to increase the vacancy. The number of vacancy in 2019 was 35,281 which this year has been reduced to 11,558.

A user took to social media handle, X and wrote, "Inflation is increasing, land prices are increasing! It is increasing If there is a decrease then it is only in railway vacancies That too when lakhs of posts are vacant, I never thought that the condition of railways would be in such a bad state! #RRBNTPC_VACANCY_INCREASE"

Another user expressed displeasure that the recruitment, which occurs every five years, has decreased its vacancies. "Railway NTPC Recruitment: ● 2019: 35,281 posts ● 2024: 11,558 posts ◊ Cut: 23,723 posts Waiting for 5 years and giving only a few thousand posts is a betrayal of the future of the youth. This cut is a severe blow to their dreams of employment. #RRBNTPC_VACANCY_INCREASE" he said.

article-image

Eligibility Criteria for the vacancy:

- Educational Qualification: Graduate or 12th pass according to the posts mentioned

- Age Limit:

- Graduate Posts: 18 to 36 years

- Undergraduate Posts: 18 to 33 years

