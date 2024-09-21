Railway Recruitment 2024: RRB NTPC UG 2024 Registration Begins, Class 12 Pass Outs Can Apply For Over 3000 Positions

Applicants for RRB NTPC recruitment for undergraduate positions must be between the ages of 18 and 33 | Oriental Rail Journay blog

The RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024 registration period will open on September 21, 2024, according to Railway Recruitment Boards. On the official RRB application website at rrbapply.gov.in, candidates can find the direct link to application for Centralised Employment Notice.

3445 positions across the company will be filled by this hiring campaign. The last deadline to apply is October 20, 2024, and application fees can be paid until October 22, 2024.

Available positions:

-Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2022 posts

-Account Clerk Cum Typist: 361 posts

-Junior Clerk Cum Typist: 990 posts

-Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants for RRB NTPC recruitment for undergraduate positions must be between the ages of 18 and 33, have completed their 12th grade or its equivalent, and be proficient in both Hindi and English computer typing. The deadline for eligibility is January 1, 2025.

Application fees



For candidates in the SC, ST, ex-servicemen, female, PwBD, transgender, minority, and economically disadvantaged class (EBC) categories, the RRB NTPC application cost is ₹250. The charge for each additional application is ₹500. If candidates show up for the Computer Based Test (CBT), they will be eligible for a partial refund of the application cost.

How to apply?



-Go to rrbapply.gov.in, the official website of RRB Apply.

-On the home page, click the link for RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2024.

-Upon accessing the new page, candidates will need to create an account.

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the required payment.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important dates:

RRB NTPC Notification PDF - September 20, 2024

RRB NTPC Online Application 2024 - September 21, 2024

Last Date To Apply Online - October 20, 2024 till 11:59 pm

Last Date for fees payment - October 22, 2024

Modification window - October 23 till November 1, 2024