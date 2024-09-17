North Central Railway Now Hiring For 1679 Positions; Apply By October 15

Representational photo

There are 1679 open apprenticeship positions, according to the Railway Recruitment Cell of the North Central Railway (RRC NCR) in Prayagraj. The North Central Railway will have a number of departments and divisions covered by the recruitment. September 16, 2024 is when the applications started. The application deadline is October 15, 2024.

Each candidate must have earned at least 50% of the possible percentage in their tenth grade education. Furthermore, candidates need to have successfully finished a course in the relevant trade from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Available positions:

-Mechanical Department (Prayagraj Zone): 364 vacancies

-Electrical Department: 339 vacancies

-Jhansi Division: 497 vacancies

-Workshop Jhansi: 183 vacancies

-Agra Division: 296 vacancies

Age limit

Candidates need to meet specific age and educational requirements in order to be considered for this opportunity. Candidates should specifically be no older than 24 years old and no older than 15 years old.

Applicants from Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) are eligible for a five-year increase in the upper age limit. A three-year relaxation in the maximum age limit will be granted to those who fall under the category of Other Backward Classes (OBC). Candidates with disabilities are eligible for a substantial ten-year age reduction.

Application fees

The North Central Railway requires a 100 rupee application fee in order to recruit apprentices. Candidates who are SC/ST, disabled, or female may apply without charges.

How to apply?

-Interested parties must submit their online applications at actappt.rrcrail.in, the official website.

-If an applicant does not currently have a working personal email address, they must get one before completing the online application process and keep it up until the end.



-Candidates must carefully fill out all personal information, including their Aadhar number, PAN number, marks, CGPA, and preferences for divisions, workshops, and trades, in order to be considered for the post. This is because the computerised merit list will only be created using the data entered by the applicant in their online application.