SBI Is Hiring: Apply for 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts By October 4!

SBI |

The State Bank of India invites qualified Indian citizens to apply online for regular appointments to the positions of Specialist Cadre Officers. On the bank's official website, bank.sbi, interested parties may submit an online application. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1497 roles.

For candidates who are General, EWS, or OBC, the application cost is Rs 750. There is no application fee for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwBD categories.



It is recommended that candidates who plan to apply for the post do so only after thoroughly reading and comprehending the parts of this notification that have been marked.



Candidates are asked to confirm that they meet the requirements for the position as of the eligibility date before submitting an application. It is necessary for candidates to apply online at https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings.



"The process of Registration is completed only when fee is deposited with the Bank through online mode on or before (04.10.2024) the last date for payment of fee Candidates are required to apply for the post online through the link given on Bank’s official website only, and no other mode of application will be entertained," read the official notification.

It is not necessary to send an application or any other paperwork in hard copy to this office. In order to prevent the danger of being disconnected, unable to log in, or unable to access the website due to a high internet traffic volume or website congestion, candidates are urged to apply online well in advance of the closing date rather than waiting until the last minute.



How Do I Apply?



Step 1: Visit the official website.



Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.



Step 3: Enter your login information.



Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.



Step 5: Upload the necessary files



Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.



Step 7: Send the application



Step 8: Download and save for later

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely.



In order for their application or candidature to be considered for an online written test, shortlisting, or interview, candidates must upload all necessary documents (resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, other qualifications, experience, etc.).



October 4, 2024, is the deadline for applications to the recruitment campaign. Applicants must ensure that all fields on the application form have the correct information entered before submitting their work. Under no circumstances will any changes, corrections, or modifications be permitted after the online application window has expired.