 XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other Details Here
The XAT, scheduled for January 5, 2025, is a major MBA entrance exam accepted by over 250 business schools in India. Registration closes on September 22, 2024.

Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test | Official Website

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 has announced that its official mock test will be available starting September 25, 2024. This mock test, accessible through the official website xatonline.in, aims to provide candidates with a realistic exam experience, helping them focus on strategic planning and adaptive thinking to enhance their performance.

How to Access the XAT 2025 Mock Test:

1. Visit the official website: xatonline.in/mocktest.

2. Complete the XAT 2025 application form with your personal details, including name, email, mobile number, and password.

3. Verify and submit the application.

4. Save and download the form for future reference.

5. After submission, the mock test portal will be available on your dashboard.

XAT 2025 Exam Pattern:

The XAT 2025 question paper is divided into four main sections:

- Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning: Tests proficiency in English and critical thinking.

- Decision Making: Assesses the ability to solve ethical dilemmas and make sound decisions.

- Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Evaluates mathematical skills and data analysis.

- General Awareness: Measures knowledge of current affairs, business trends, and the economic environment.

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission into MBA and PGDM programs at top business schools across India. Registration for XAT 2025, which began on July 25, will close on September 22, 2024. Candidates who complete their registration will be able to access the mock test.

Scheduled for January 5, 2025, the XAT will be held in over 100 cities across India. With more than 250 business schools accepting XAT scores, the exam remains one of the most competitive MBA entrance tests. Last year, approximately 1.35 lakh candidates applied, highlighting its broad appeal and significance.

