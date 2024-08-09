XAT 2025 Exam Pattern Revised: Check Major Changes Here

XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test | Official Website

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025, by XLRI at various designated centers. The exam is a key gateway for admissions into several undergraduate programs. This year, the XAT exam pattern has been updated better to reflect the skills necessary for management education and leadership.

XAT 2025 Exam Pattern Revised - Click Here

Major Changes in XAT 2025 Exam Pattern

- Integration of Analytical Essay Writing (AEW) with GD & PI: The AEW component will now be part of the Group Discussion and Personal Interview (GD/PI) stages, rather than included in the main XAT exam.

- Revision in General Knowledge Section: The number of questions in the General Knowledge section has been reduced from 25 to 20. The section will now feature 12 questions on current affairs and 8 on static general knowledge, providing a balanced assessment of both current events and foundational knowledge.

- Adjusted Examination Timings: The exam will be divided into two parts. Part One will last 170 minutes, covering Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation. Part Two, focusing solely on General Knowledge, will be 10 minutes long. The total duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.

Detailed Breakdown of XAT 2025 Sections

- Part 1:

- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR): This section will include critical reasoning, reading comprehension (with poems and passages), vocabulary, basic grammar, and other related exercises such as para jumbles and cloze tests.

- Decision Making (DM): Candidates will tackle scenarios from personal and professional contexts, requiring them to apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

- Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI): Questions will focus on application-oriented problems in 10th-standard Mathematics and the interpretation and analysis of data.

- Part 2:

- General Knowledge (GK): This section will include 8 questions on static general knowledge and 12 questions on current affairs.

The revised pattern aims to enhance the examination's relevance and effectiveness in assessing the competencies essential for management roles. For more details on the XAT 2025 exam pattern, visit the official XAT website.