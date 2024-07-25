SBI Hiring For 1040 Specialist Officers; Check Available Positions Here!

Representative Image |

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for a total of 1040 posts under the recruitment drive. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply on the official website for a variety of Specialist Cadre Officers, such as Investment Officer, Central Research Team, Project Development Manager (Technology), Relationship Manager, VP Wealth, and Regional Head, among others, as part of the recruitment drive. On or before August 8, 2024, interested and qualified applicants may apply online at sbi.co.in for these positions.

Eligibility Criteria

The positions are open to individuals with a bachelor's or master's degree in business, finance, economics, management, mathematics, or statistics

The interview stage will determine who gets selected for these positions.

How to check?

-Visit bank.sbi/careers, the official website.

-Click the application button now.

-Then enter the requested information.

-Enter your password and registration number to log in.

-Now carefully read the instructions and fill out the application.

-A distinct number will be created upon submission.

-Now, if appropriate, pay the application fee.

-For future use, download and print the application form.

Available Positions

A total of 1040 positions, including those for the Central Research Team, Project Development Manager (Technology), Relationship Manager, VP Wealth, Regional Head, Investment Officer, and other roles within SCO, were made available for recruitment.

Central Research Team (Product Lead) - 02

Central Research Team (Support) - 02

Project Development Manager (Technology) - 01

Project Development Manager (Business) - 02

Relationship Manager - 273

VP Wealth - 600

Relationship Manager Team Lead - 32

Regional Head - 06

Investment Specialist - 56

Investment Officer - 49

