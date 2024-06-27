State Bank Of India Declares SBI Clerk Mains 2024 Results; Check Now At sbi.co.in

Pixabay

The results for the SBI Clerk Mains exam have officially been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on June 27, 2024. Those who took the test and want to see their results can go to sbi.co.in, the official website.

State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Recruitment 2024 preliminary exams were conducted on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. Exam dates for the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains 2024 were February 25, 2024, and March 4, 2024.

The SBI Clerk Mains examination call letters were sent to the chosen candidates in February following the announcement of the results of the SBI Clerk Preliminary test.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.