SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 Posts Begins At sbi.co.in, Direct Link Here

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the Apprentice Recruitment 2023. The bank is aiming to recruit 6,160 apprentices under the provisions of the Apprentices Act, 1961. The SBI has officially released the details of the same on its website, which can be accessed at sbi.co.in.

The announcement comes under Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17 and carries essential information for potential applicants seeking a career with SBI.

The Online registration for the apprenticeship will be open from September 1, 2023, and the last date to apply is September 21, 2023. Aspiring candidates are advised to make the most of this window to submit their applications and join the recruitment process.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled for the months of October or November 2023.

Check schedule for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Commencement of on-line registration of application: September 01, 2023

Closure of registration of application: September 21, 2023

Closure for editing application details: September 21, 2023

Last date for printing your application: October 06, 2023

Online Fee Payment: September 01-21, 2023

