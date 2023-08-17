 SBI Life Allots 74,397 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
SBI life on Thursday announced allotment 74,397 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each towards the exercise of vested stock options by certain employees under ‘SBI Life Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018’ of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Post the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is Rs 10,01,04,00,420 consisting of 100,10,40,042 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

SBI Life shares

The shares of SBI Life on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,279, down by by 0.95 percent.

SBI Life Allots 63,959 Equity Shares As ESOP
