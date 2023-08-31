 IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 For Officer Scale II, III Out At ibps.in; Direct Link
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 For Officer Scale II, III Out At ibps.in; Direct Link

Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. The admit card for Officer Scale II and III will be available on the website from August 30 to September 10, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 | File Photo

For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

For the post of Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III, candidates will appear for Single Online Examination and shortlisted candidates in the Single Online Examination will subsequently be called for a Common Interview to be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority.

Direct link to download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023

Steps to download IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on IBPS RRB Admit Card 2023 for Officer Scale II, III link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

