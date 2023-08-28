IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2023 OUT At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

Kerala LBS SET July 2023 Results | Representational Pic

The Institute of Banking Professional Selection (IBPS) has released the RRB PO Scorecard 2023 today, August 28. Those candidates who have appeared for the RRB PO Prelims Examination 2023 can check their marks through the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam on August 5th, 6th and 16th, 2023. The result for the IBPS PO 2023 was declared on August 23.

Those candidates who appeared in the preliminary examination, irrespective of their qualification status can check their scores from the official website. Also, the cutoff for RRB PO Prelims 2023 has also been released.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2023

The RRB PO Mains 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 16, 2023. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process given below to access their scorecard/ marks.

Steps to check IBPS RRB PO Score Card 2023:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the 'CRP RRBs' section

A new page will open, click on the link that reads, "Common Recruitment Process - Regional Rural Banks Phase XII"

Now, you will be redirected to a new page, click on the link titled, "Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII - Officers Scale"

A new window will open, enter your registration details and click on submit.

Your IBPS RRB PO Prelims Score Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)