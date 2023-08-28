IBPS Recruitment 2023: Last Day To Register For IBPS PO And SO Exams; Apply At ibps.in

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 | (Representational)

The clock is ticking, and the deadline to register for the IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO) recruitment for 2023 is set to start today. Don't miss this chance – the application window closes on August 30, 2023.

Simple Steps to Apply:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the IBPS official website at https://ibps.in/

2. Find the Recruitment Section: Look for the 'Recruitment' section and locate the IBPS PO and SO 2023 notification.

3. Read Guidelines Carefully: Before you begin, carefully read the guidelines and instructions provided in the notification.

4. Click on 'Apply Online': Click on the 'Apply Online' link to access the application form.

5. Fill in Details: Complete the application form with accurate personal and academic details.

6. Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents as per the specified formats.

7. Review and Submit: Double-check all the details you've entered and review your application.

8. Payment: Pay the application fee through the available online payment options. Candidates falling under the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175 while other candidates will be charged Rs 850/-

9. Confirmation: After successful submission, you will receive a confirmation email or message.

The IBPS is a well-known institution for selecting banking personnel, and this recruitment drive is your gateway to a promising career in the banking sector. The positions of Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers in various public sector banks are up for grabs.

As the deadline of August 30, 2023, nears, act swiftly and register for IBPS PO and SO positions. Navigate to [https://ibps.in/](https://ibps.in/) for detailed information and to apply before it's too late.

