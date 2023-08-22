 IBPS Extends Registration for PO, SO Exam 2023 To Aug 28; Apply Soon At ibps.in
All other terms and conditions of the two recruitment exams remain unchanged, IBPS said in the PO and SO registration deadline extension notification.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 | (Representational)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application process for the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023) or IBPS PO and Specialist Officer (SO) posts. Candidates can now register for these exams till August 28. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official site at ibps.in.

According to the schedule earlier, the last date to register for IBPS PO/SO 2023 was August 21, 2023.

Check the notification here

The Institute has also extended the window for payment of fee to August 28. As per the tentative schedule of examination, IBPS PO prelims call letters are scheduled to be released in September and the exam is likely to take place in September or October.

Exact date and timings for the two exams will be announced along with call letters.

Application Fee for IBPS PO 2023 exam

For SC/ST/PwD category candidates: ₹175.

For all other candidates, the exam fee is: ₹850.

Check the vacancy details in the given link below.

