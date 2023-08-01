IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 | (Representational)

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has notified about the IBPS Probationary Officer examination 2023 or IBPS PO exam 2023 and has invited applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officers in various public sector banks across the country. The registration process has commenced on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates have until August 21 to apply for the IBPS PO exam 2023.

Read official notification for IBPS SO Recruitment 2023

IBPS PO 2023 Vacancy Details:

Bank of Maharashtra: NR

Bank of Baroda: NR

Bank of India: 224

Canara Bank: 500

Central Bank of India: 2000

Indian Bank: NR

Indian Overseas Bank: NR

Punjab National Bank: 200

Punjab & Sind Bank: 125

UCO Bank: NR

Union Bank of India: NR

IBPS PO 2023 Age Limit:

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 30 years

IBPS PO 2023 Selection Process:

The IBPS PO exam is highly regarded in the banking industry and is conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.

The exam is aiming to check the candidate’s proficiency in areas like the English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Successful candidates are selected as Probationary Officers in various public sector banks, paving the way for a promising career in banking.

IBPS PO 2023 Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD - Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others - Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

Read Also IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out On ibps.in; Check Details Inside

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: 5 years

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years

Persons With Benchmark Disabilities: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen and others: 5 years

Persons affected by 1984 riots: 5 years

IBPS PO Registration Date: 01 August 2023 to August 21 2023

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date: September/ October 2023

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Date: September 2023

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September 2023

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September 2023

IBPS PO Prelims Result Date: October 2023

IBPS PO Mains Exam Date: November 2023

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date: October/ November 2023

IBPS PO Mains Result Date: December 2023

IBPS PO Interview Date: Jan/Feb 2024

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Date: January/ February 2024

IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Date: April 2024

Steps to fill IBPS PO 2023 application form:

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.

Look for the "IBPS PO 2023" and "IBPS SO 2023" recruitment links on the homepage.

Click on the respective link for the exam you wish to apply for.

Read the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, and vacancies carefully.

Click on the "Apply Online" button and fill in the required details in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee within the specified dates, and submit the form.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)