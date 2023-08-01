IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has notified about the IBPS Probationary Officer examination 2023 or IBPS PO exam 2023 and has invited applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officers in various public sector banks across the country. The registration process has commenced on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates have until August 21 to apply for the IBPS PO exam 2023.
IBPS PO 2023 Vacancy Details:
Bank of Maharashtra: NR
Bank of Baroda: NR
Bank of India: 224
Canara Bank: 500
Central Bank of India: 2000
Indian Bank: NR
Indian Overseas Bank: NR
Punjab National Bank: 200
Punjab & Sind Bank: 125
UCO Bank: NR
Union Bank of India: NR
IBPS PO 2023 Age Limit:
Minimum: 20 years
Maximum: 30 years
IBPS PO 2023 Selection Process:
The IBPS PO exam is highly regarded in the banking industry and is conducted in three phases: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Interview.
The exam is aiming to check the candidate’s proficiency in areas like the English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Successful candidates are selected as Probationary Officers in various public sector banks, paving the way for a promising career in banking.
IBPS PO 2023 Application Fee:
SC/ST/PWD - Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)
General and Others - Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)
IBPS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe: 5 years
Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 3 years
Persons With Benchmark Disabilities: 10 years
Ex-Servicemen and others: 5 years
Persons affected by 1984 riots: 5 years
IBPS PO Registration Date: 01 August 2023 to August 21 2023
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date: September/ October 2023
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card Date: September 2023
Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September 2023
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: September 2023
IBPS PO Prelims Result Date: October 2023
IBPS PO Mains Exam Date: November 2023
IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Date: October/ November 2023
IBPS PO Mains Result Date: December 2023
IBPS PO Interview Date: Jan/Feb 2024
IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Date: January/ February 2024
IBPS PO Provisional Allotment Date: April 2024
Steps to fill IBPS PO 2023 application form:
Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.
Look for the "IBPS PO 2023" and "IBPS SO 2023" recruitment links on the homepage.
Click on the respective link for the exam you wish to apply for.
Read the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, and vacancies carefully.
Click on the "Apply Online" button and fill in the required details in the application form.
Upload the necessary documents, pay the application fee within the specified dates, and submit the form.
