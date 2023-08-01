IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out On ibps.in; Check Details Inside

IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out On ibps.in | File Photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has recently released the much-awaited notification for IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2023. Aspiring candidates can find the vacancy details and the link to apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Steps to apply for IBPS SO 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria

The notification contains vital information regarding the vacancies available for Specialist Officer positions in different public sector banks across India. Interested candidates are advised to review the eligibility criteria and ensure they meet the requirements before proceeding with the application process.

Step 3: Accessing the Application Link

Applicants can access the online application form through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. The application link is now active, and candidates can start filling out their details and uploading the necessary documents.

Step 4: Online Registration and Application Process

Prospective candidates must complete the online registration process by providing accurate personal and academic information.

Step 5: Application Fee Payment

Candidates are required to pay the application fee as mentioned in the notification. The fee can be paid through online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Step 6: Admit Card and Examination

After the completion of the application process, IBPS will issue admit cards for eligible candidates. The admit card will contain information about the date, time, and venue of the examination. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the admit card and a valid photo ID for verification on the examination day.

Step 7: Results and Further Process

Once the examination is conducted, IBPS will release the results on its official website. Shortlisted candidates will then undergo further selection stages, such as interviews or group discussions, depending on the specific post they applied for.

IBPS SO 2023 Recruitment: The last date to submit applications for Specialist Officers on ibps.in is August 21.

