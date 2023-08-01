NMAT 2023: Registration Begins Today At mba.com/exams/nmat; Steps, Pattern, And More

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is set to start the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) on August 1, 2023 at the official website mba.com/exams/nmat.
According to the NMAT 2023 exam pattern, the questions will be from the logical reasoning, language skills, and quantitative abilities sections. There will be 108 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the NMAT 2023 exam question paper. Two hours will be allotted for the exam. There won't be any negative marking, as per reports.
Here's how to register for NMAT 2023:
Candidates can visit mba.com/exams/nmat
Register for the NMAT visible on the homepage.
Use a valid Gmail Id while creating the account
Enter the required details under the manage NMAT profile
Verify the mba.com account and login
Fill the details in the dashboard by candidates
Choose the institutes under the school preferences section
Put up the photograph online
Submit the fees for exam
Download the page that shows confirmation
NMAT, which is a national-level entrance exam, is a graduate level examination for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at NMIMS University and other prestigious business schools in India and four different countries.
