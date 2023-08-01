CAT 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; Details Inside

CAT 2023 Registration | PTI (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will start the registration process for the CAT 2023 from August 2, 2023.

The registration process for admission to management courses offered by 20 IIMs will begin tomorrow. The CAT 2023 application window will be made available at 10 AM on August 2 at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The last date to register for the IIM CAT 2023 registration is September 13.

Candidates who have successfully register for the management entrance examination will have to appear for the CAT 2023 exam on November 26. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in three shifts on the CAT exam date 2023. Admit cards for the exam will be issued on October 25, as per the schedule.

CAT registration 2023 fee:

CAT registration 2023 fee for general category is Rs 2,400

SC, ST, PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200.

Steps to register for CAT 2023

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in 2023.

Click on the ‘New Candidate Registration for CAT 2023’ link on the homepage.

Enter a valid email address, mobile number, and date of birth to register.

Enter the OTP sent to the entered mobile number to generate login credentials.

Now Click on the ‘Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023’ link and login using the credentials generated.

Enter personal, academic details, work experience, programmes in the application form.

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee through online mode.

Scanned passport size photograph within the dimension of 1200 pixels x 1200 pixels in jpg or jpeg format with not more than 80 KB file size. The dimension of signature should be 80mm X 35mm.

After the successful payment and completing the registration and application form process.

Review the courses and colleges selected, details entered, acknowledge that the data entered is correct and submit the form.

