CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow Releases Notification; Registration Begins From August 2 At iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023 notification out

The notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 has been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow today, July 30 on its official website at iimcat.ac.in.

According to the notification, the registration for CAT 2023 will start August 2 from 10 PM onwards. The last date for the candidates to apply for the CAT registration 2023 is till September 13 (5 pm).

The admit cards will out from October 25.

CAT 2023 exam date:

The exam will be conducted on November 26 in three sessions.

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. It will have the following three sections:

Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section 3: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. CAT 2023 will be conducted in test centres spread across around 155 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

Important Dates for CAT 2023 exam:

CAT 2023 Registration Starts at 10:00 AM (IST): August 2, 2023, Wednesday

CAT 2023 Registration Ends at 5:00 PM (IST): September 13, 2023, Wednesday

CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Begins at 05:00 PM (IST): October 25, 2023, Wednesday

CAT 2023 Test Day: November 26, 2023, Sunday

CAT 2023 notification

Registration Fee for CAT 2023:

The registration fees for SC, ST and PwD category candidates is Rs 1200, while for all other categories it is Rs 2,400. The fee, which is non-refundable, needs to be paid only once, even if the candidate is applying for multiple institutions.

CAT 2023 result Date

The tentative date for the Result of CAT 2023 is second week of January 2024.

