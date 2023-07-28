 CAT 2023 Notification Soon; Check Expected Exam Date, Pattern Here
CAT is a national-level MBA/PGDM entrance test held for admission to 20 IIMs across the country. CAT scores are considered by over 500 Management schools in India.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
CAT 2023 Notification Soon | IIM Lucknow

Common Aptitude Test, commonly known as CAT notification 2023 is likely to be out this week, most probably tomorrow, July 29, 2023. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Lucknow will release the CAT exam 2023 notification, which will briefly mention the eligibility criteria, selection process, exam registration details, etc. Last year, the IIM Bangalore released the official CAT notification on July 31.

CAT eligibility criteria:

The candidate applying for CAT must hold a bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution.

Expected Exam Date

CAT exam is usually conducted in the month of November. Candidates can expect the exam date around November. However, the tentative date for CAT 2023 will be mentioned in the official notification.

article-image

IIM Selection

IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2022 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.

CAT Exam Pattern

The CAT 2023 will include a total of 66 questions divided into 3 sections: VARC, DILR, and QA.

The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes. 

Candidates will get 3 marks for the correct answer.

For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total.

article-image
