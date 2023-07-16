IIM Bangalore Amongst Top 50 MBA Institutes Globally In Latest QS Rankings

IIM Bangalore | File

In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA rankings 2023, The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the best Business School from India. The institute has grabbed the 43rd rank globally and 16th in Asia-Pacific region in this year’s ranking.

As reported by careers360, IIM Bangalore’s two-year MBA programme for working professionals – Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) retained its first position in India in the seventh edition of the rankings. The programme is meant for middle and senior level working professionals.

IIMB scored 63.2 out of 100 points overall and received the highest points in the employer reputation category with 81.2 points followed by 78.3 points in the career outcomes category.

Read Also Top 10 Universities in UK As Per QS World Rankings 2024

On this achievement, IIM Bangalore director professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “At IIMB, we aim to provide the best learning experience to our students and place a great emphasis on their holistic growth. Our focus has been towards developing leaders who can be enablers and change makers of tomorrow. We are delighted with the QS EMBA Ranking which acknowledges our efforts in career acceleration of our students in this programme.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)