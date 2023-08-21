 IBPS PO 2023: Registration Closes Today At ibps.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS PO 2023: Registration Closes Today At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO 2023: Registration Closes Today At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

This IBPS PO recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 462 Probationary Officer vacancies in various public banks across India.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
IBPS Clerk 2023 | File Photo

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the IBPS PO registration 2023 today, August 21. Those candidates who have not yet registered can submit applications through the official website at ibps.in. According to the schedule, the PO prelims will be conducted on September 23, 30 and October 1, 2023.

Direct Link to apply for IBPS PO 2023 registration

IBPS PO 2023 Selection Process:

The IBPS PO exam is highly regarded in the banking industry and is conducted in three phases:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview

The exam is aiming to check the candidate’s proficiency in areas like the English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. Successful candidates are selected as Probationary Officers in various public sector banks, paving the way for a promising career in banking.

IBPS PO 2023 vacancies:

This IBPS PO recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 462 Probationary Officer vacancies in the department.

Read Also
IBPS Clerk 2023 Pre-Exam Training Link Out At ibps.in; Check Steps To Appear
article-image

IBPS PO 2023 Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD - Rs.175/- (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others - Rs. 850/- (App. Fee including intimation charges)

Steps to fill IBPS PO Application Form:

Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Then click on the 'IBPS PO 2023 Advertisement'

Register for the exam first by clicking 'New Registration' tab

Enter the required details and then upload scanned photograph and signature.

Fill the basic details, personal details, and educational qualifications, etc.

Pay the application fees and submit IBPS PO application form

Download and take a printout of the same for further references.

Read Also
IBPS SO 2023 Notification Out On ibps.in; Check Details Inside
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Translator Of Song 'We Shall Overcome', GirijaKumar Mathur's Birth Anniversary

Translator Of Song 'We Shall Overcome', GirijaKumar Mathur's Birth Anniversary

UGC Introduces Life Skills Courses In Revised Syllabus For Undergraduates

UGC Introduces Life Skills Courses In Revised Syllabus For Undergraduates

IBPS PO 2023: Registration Closes Today At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO 2023: Registration Closes Today At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DELED Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DELED Admit Card 2023 Likely To Be Released Today At panjiyakpredeled.in

Top 10 Career Options After 12th (Arts)

Top 10 Career Options After 12th (Arts)