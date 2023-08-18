IBPS Clerk 2023 Pre-Exam Training Link Out At ibps.in; Check Steps To Appear

IBPS Clerk 2023 Pre-exam | File Photo

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has hosted the link for the IBPS Clerk 2023 pre-examination training on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates can access the pre-examination training till August 23. Candidates will have to login on the official website using their registration numbers, and date of birth or password.

IBPS Clerk 2023 admit card has already been made available on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates clearing the IBPS clerk 2023 examination will have a minimum basic salary of Rs 19,900. The maximum salary that a clerk can draw is 47,920. The in-hand salary for a new IBPS clerk may range between Rs 28,000 to Rs 30,000 per month.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2023:

The IBPS will conduct the prelims examination for the posts of clerk for public sector banks on August 26, 27 and September 3. Candidates clearing the prelims will have to appear for IBPS Clerk mains 2023 exam on October 7.

Steps to appear for pre-examination training IBPS Clerk 2023:

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Click on the ‘IBPS clerk 2023 pre-examining training’ link.

Enter your registration number, and date of birth or password.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click submit.

The pre-examination training material will be displayed on the screen.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)